US major indices open at record levels to start the trading week

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow adjuster average up 162 points or 0.45% at 35980. The high change reached 188.27 points so far



S&P index is up 7.24 points or 0.16% at 4612.98. It's high price reached 4619.20 up 13.82 points



NASDAQ index is up 12 points or 0.08% at 15510. Its hi that level in early trading reach 15541.50 up 43.2 points



a look around other markets as US stock trading gets underway is showing:



Spot gold up $5.46 or 0.30% $1788.58



Spot silver is up $0.12 or 0.49% at $23.98



WTI crude oil is trading up 1.47% at $84.78



The price of bitcoin is just below the $62,000 level at $61,932

In the US debt market, the yields are higher with the 30 year up five basis points at 1.9910. It's high yield stalled just ahead of the 2.0 level at 1.997%. The 10 year yield is trading at an even 1.60% up 4.4 basis points.











IN the forex market, the NZD remains the strongest and the JPY remains the weakest. The USD is tilted more to the downside with declines verse the EUR, CHF, NZD, CAD and AUD. The greenback is stronger versus the GBP and JPY.









