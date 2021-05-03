US major indices open higher

The snapshot currently shows:

S&P index up 23.67 points or 0.56% at 4204.31



NASDAQ index up 64.5 points or 0.46% at 14026.50



Dow industrial average of 196 points or 0.57% at 34065.



In other markets as stock trading gets underway:



Spot gold is up 19.85 points or 1.12% at 1788.64.

Spot silver is up 53 sensors 2.06% $26.45



WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.30 or 0.49% at $63.89



Bitcoin is $1567 or 2.75% at $58621 In the US debt market, yields have come off higher levels and now trading mixed. The 10 and 30 year bonds are now trading in the negative after being up 2.7 basis points at the open of the New York session. The 2– 10 year spread has also moved negative on the day:











In the forex, the GBP remains the strongest. The US dollar is now the weakest of the majors followed closely by the CAD and CHF.







