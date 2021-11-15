US major indices open higher. S&P and NASDAQ looks to extend 2 day win streak

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

US major indices open higher

The US major indices are opening higher. The Dow is up for the second consecutive day while the S&P and NASDAQ are working on their third day to the upside.  The S&P index is up for the 20th time in 24 sessions.

A snapshot of the market five minutes into the open is showing:
  • Dow industrial average up 114 points or 0.32% a 36214
  • S&P index up 10.76 points or 0.23% at 4694.04
  • NASDAQ index up 40.69 points or 0.26% at 15902
  • Russell 2000 is up 4.15 points or 0.17% 2415.07
a snapshot of other markets as US trading gets underway shows:
  • Spot gold down $-3.32 or -0.19% at $1861.35
  • Spot silver is down $0.28 or -1.14% at $25.01
  • WTI crude oil futures are down $1.08 or -1.34% at $79.72
  • Bitcoin is trading around $65,000 at $65,150
In the US debt market, yields are moving back toward unchanged and off their lowest levels. The 10 yield is now +0.1 basis point:

US yields are lower

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose