US major indices open higher. S&P and NASDAQ looks to extend 2 day win streak

US major indices open higher





A snapshot of the market five minutes into the open is showing:

Dow industrial average up 114 points or 0.32% a 36214

S&P index up 10.76 points or 0.23% at 4694.04



NASDAQ index up 40.69 points or 0.26% at 15902



Russell 2000 is up 4.15 points or 0.17% 2415.07

a snapshot of other markets as US trading gets underway shows:

Spot gold down $-3.32 or -0.19% at $1861.35



Spot silver is down $0.28 or -1.14% at $25.01



WTI crude oil futures are down $1.08 or -1.34% at $79.72



Bitcoin is trading around $65,000 at $65,150

In the US debt market, yields are moving back toward unchanged and off their lowest levels. The 10 yield is now +0.1 basis point:







The US major indices are opening higher. The Dow is up for the second consecutive day while the S&P and NASDAQ are working on their third day to the upside. The S&P index is up for the 20th time in 24 sessions.