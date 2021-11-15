US major indices open higher. S&P and NASDAQ looks to extend 2 day win streak
Technical Analysis
US major indices open higherThe US major indices are opening higher. The Dow is up for the second consecutive day while the S&P and NASDAQ are working on their third day to the upside. The S&P index is up for the 20th time in 24 sessions.
A snapshot of the market five minutes into the open is showing:
- Dow industrial average up 114 points or 0.32% a 36214
- S&P index up 10.76 points or 0.23% at 4694.04
- NASDAQ index up 40.69 points or 0.26% at 15902
- Russell 2000 is up 4.15 points or 0.17% 2415.07
a snapshot of other markets as US trading gets underway shows:
- Spot gold down $-3.32 or -0.19% at $1861.35
- Spot silver is down $0.28 or -1.14% at $25.01
- WTI crude oil futures are down $1.08 or -1.34% at $79.72
- Bitcoin is trading around $65,000 at $65,150
In the US debt market, yields are moving back toward unchanged and off their lowest levels. The 10 yield is now +0.1 basis point: