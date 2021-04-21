US major indices open lower
Technical Analysis
The NASDAQ index the weakestthe major indices are opening with early declines. The NASDAQ is the weakest of the majors as Netflix shares slump after weak subscription adds in the current quarter.
The snapshot of the market currently shows:
- S&P index -7.7 points or -0.19% at 4127.39
- NASDAQ index months 54 points or -0.39% at 13734
- Dow -35 points or -0.11% at 33782'
in other markets as stock trading gets underway:
- Spot gold is trading up $7.95 or 0.45% at $1787
- Spot silver is up $0.21 or 0.84% $26.05
- WTI crude oil futures are trading down $1.34 or -2.14% $61.33
- bitcoin is trading down $1130 or -2% at $55,664
in the US that market, yields are mixed:
in other markets
- 2 year 0.149%, unchanged
- 5 year 0.788%, -0.3 basis points
- 10 year, 1.560%, unchanged
- 30 year 2.255%, +0.3 basis points
In the forex, the GBP is now the weakest of the majors. THe JPY is the strongest. The USD is mostly higher with modest declines only against the JPY and NZD.