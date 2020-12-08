US major indices open lower but off premarket low levels

The NASDAQ index closed at a record high yesterday





The snapshot of the major indices a few minutes into the opening currently shows:

S&P index -11.47 points or -0.32% at 3680.28



NASDAQ index -27.9 points or -0.23% at 12489



Dow industrial average -74 points or -0.25% at 29995.60

The US major indices are opening lower but off premarket low levels (as implied by the futures). Yesterday, the NASDAQ index closed at a record high level. The Dow industrial average also traded to a new record high before coming off and closing lower. That was a 1st down day in 5 trading days for the Dow industrial average.