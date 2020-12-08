US major indices open lower but off premarket low levels

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

The NASDAQ index closed at a record high yesterday

The US major indices are opening lower but off premarket low levels (as implied by the futures).  Yesterday, the NASDAQ index closed at a record high level. The Dow industrial average also traded to a new record high before coming off and closing lower. That was a 1st down day in 5 trading days for the Dow industrial average.

The snapshot of the major indices a few minutes into the opening currently shows:
  • S&P index -11.47 points or -0.32% at 3680.28
  • NASDAQ index -27.9 points or -0.23% at 12489
  • Dow industrial average -74 points or -0.25% at 29995.60
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose