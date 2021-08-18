US major indices open lower. NASDAQ rebounds modestly higher in early trading

Dow Jones -121 points or -0.34% at 35222



S&P index -8.44 points or -0.19% at 4439.28



NASDAQ index has just moved positive (after opening lower) and is up five points or 0.04% at 14660



A look at other markets as new trading gets underway shows



Spot gold near unchanged at $1785.80



Spot silver down $0.13 or -0.55% at $23.52



WTI crude oil futures up $0.46 or 0.71% $67.03



the price of bitcoin is trading up $648 and $45,370

in the US debt market, yields remain marginally higher, but off the highest levels of the day. The 10 year yield is at 1.273% after trading as high as 1.280%. That is still off the low of 1.255%. The U.S. Treasury will auction off 20 year bonds at 1 PM ET











A snapshot of the forex market continues to show the GBP as the strongest of the majors, while the NZD remains the weakest. The US dollar remains mixed with gains versus the JPY, CHF, AUD and NZD, and declines versus the EUR, GBP and CAD.









