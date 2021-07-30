US major indices open lower led by declines in the NASDAQ index

Dow, unchanged at 35082



S&P index -18.7 points or -0.42% of 4400.62



NASDAQ index -123 points or -0.84% 14653



Amazon shares are trading down around 7.67% or $-276 at $3322.54.







Looking at the forex market, the CAD as taken over as the strongest of the majors with the USD behind it and moving higher in early New York trading. The AUD and JPY remain the weakest of the majors.









In the US debt market, yields are lower but off their lowest levels. The 10 year yield is at 1.244%. That is above the low at 1.234% and below the high at 1.264%. The yield curve has narrowed a bit. The two – 10 year spread has narrowed a bit to 105.0 basis points versuse 106.8 at the close yesterday. In the US debt market, yields are lower but off their lowest levels. The 10 year yield is at 1.244%. That is above the low at 1.234% and below the high at 1.264%. The yield curve has narrowed a bit. The two – 10 year spread has narrowed a bit to 105.0 basis points versuse 106.8 at the close yesterday.







