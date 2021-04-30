US major indices open lower on the last day of the trading month

NASDAQ index is leading the way lower

The use major indices are opening lower on the last day of the trading month. The NASDAQ index is leading the way to the downside.





A snapshot of the market six minutes into the open is currently showing:







S&P index -20.84 points or -0.49% at 4190.63



NASDAQ index -77.87 points or -0.55% at 14004.67



Dow -139.89 points or -0.41% at 33920.47 in other markets:



Spot gold is trading down $2.89 or -0.16% 1769.29



Spot silver is trading unchanged at $26.09

WTI crude oil futures are down one dollar and $0.27 or -1.95% at $63.74



bitcoin is trading up $1981 or 3.74% of $54,968

in the US debt market, yields are near unchanged:



2 year 0.162%, unchanged



10 year 1.634%, unchanged



30 year 2.304%, +0.6 basis points







A snapshot of the forex market, as a stock trading gets underway shows the CAD increasing its lead as the strongest of the major currencies since the NY open. The GBP is the weakest. The USD is still mostly higher but near unchanged versus the JPY and the AUD now. It is marginally lower versus the CAD. The dollar has gotten stronger versus the GBP as it runs toward the lows for the week.