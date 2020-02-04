US major indices open sharply higher.

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

Major indices up over 1.1%

the US major indices are opening sharply higher with all up over 1.1% on the day. The Dow industrial average is leading the way with a gain a few minutes after the opening of 1.35%.

A snapshot of the market 4 minutes into the opening is showing:
  • S&P index up 37.73 points or 1.16% at 3286.65
  • Nasdaq index up 111.00 points or 1.20% at 9384.41
  • Dow up 383.61 points or 1.35% at 28783.43.
Fears that the coronavirus trend is slowing.  China also continue to support the market which gave the global markets a boost. 

In other markets at 9:34 AM ET:
  • Spot is trading down $-14.73 at $1562
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.59 or 1.18% of $50.70
In the US debt market, yields are higher across the board:
  • 2 year 1.399%, +4.6 basis points
  • 5 year 1.4059%, +5 point basis points
  • 10 year 1.5837%, +5.6 basis points
  • 30 year 2.0572%, +5.0 basis points
