US major indices open sharply higher.



A snapshot of the market 4 minutes into the opening is showing:

S&P index up 37.73 points or 1.16% at 3286.65



Nasdaq index up 111.00 points or 1.20% at 9384.41

Dow up 383.61 points or 1.35% at 28783.43.

Fears that the coronavirus trend is slowing. China also continue to support the market which gave the global markets a boost.





In other markets at 9:34 AM ET:

Spot is trading down $-14.73 at $1562

WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.59 or 1.18% of $50.70

In the US debt market, yields are higher across the board:

