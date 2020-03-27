US major indices open the day lower

A snapshot of the major indices near the open are showing:



in other markets:

spot gold is trading down $4.40 or -0.27% $1627



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.88 of -3.89% $21.70



in the US debt market yields are lower with the yield curve flattening:



2 year 0.280%, -1.1 basis points



5 year 0.436%, -8.8 basis points



10 year 0.731%, -11.3 basis points



30 year 1.332%, -9.9 basis points

The Bank of Canada lower rates by 50 basis points after an emergency meeting. The USDCAD moved higher in response, but ran into resistance pressure around the 1.4150 level.







The EURUSD bias turned back to the downside today after holding resistance against the 200 day moving average in the Asian session and dipping below the 100 day moving average in the early European session. The pair is now testing a support level at 1.0950. A move below will have traders looking toward a lower trend line near the 1.0900 level currently

