US major indices open up marginally lower
Fairly modest losses for the major indices
The major indices are opening in the red but only marginally (and the Dow is now trading above and below the unchanged line).
A snapshot of the major indices is currently showing:
In the US debt market yields continue to slide with the 10 year yield down -5.8 basis points.
- the S&P index -2.33 points or -0.08% at 3091.50
- The NASDAQ index -21 points or -0.25% at 8461.30
- The Dow is down -3 points or -0.01% at 27780
In other markets:
- spot gold is up $4.50 or 0.31% of $1468
- WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.50 or 0.88% at $57.62. The weekly DOE data will be released at 11 AM ET later this morning with crude oil inventories expected to rise by 1.5M. The private API data last night showed a -0.5M draw.