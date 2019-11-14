US major indices open up marginally lower

Fairly modest losses for the major indices

The major indices are opening in the red but only marginally (and the Dow is now trading above and below the unchanged line).





A snapshot of the major indices is currently showing:



the S&P index -2.33 points or -0.08% at 3091.50



The NASDAQ index -21 points or -0.25% at 8461.30

The Dow is down -3 points or -0.01% at 27780







In other markets: spot gold is up $4.50 or 0.31% of $1468



WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.50 or 0.88% at $57.62. The weekly DOE data will be released at 11 AM ET later this morning with crude oil inventories expected to rise by 1.5M. The private API data last night showed a -0.5M draw.

ForexLive

In the US debt market yields continue to slide with the 10 year yield down -5.8 basis points.