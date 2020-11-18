US major indices open up with mixed results

Dow up marginally. S&P near unchanged. NASDAQ down marginally

The US major indices open up with mixed results.

  • The Dow industrial average is up 21 points or 0.07% at 29807
  • the S&P index is unchanged at 3609.60
  • the NASDAQ index is down 2.3 points or -0.02% at 11896
modest gains and losses in the major indices.

The Russell 2000 index is up 6.579 points or 0.37% at 1791.915. That index closed at record levels yesterday.

In other markets as stocks get underway:
  • Spot gold is down $1.50 or -0.08% at $1878.09.
  • Spot silver is down $0.05 or -0.24% $24.42.
  • WTI crude oil futures are up $0.33 or 0.8% at $41.78
In the US debt market yields are little changed as well.  The 2 – 10 year spread is also close to yesterday's closing level

US yields are little changed
In the forex market, the NZD remains the strongest of the majors, while the USD is the weakest.   However note that the spread between the strongest and weakest is relatively narrow and subject to change on fairly limited moves:

The US dollar is the weakest of the majors
