US major indices open with declines

7 of the last 20 trading years has seen the last day move higher

The US major indices are opening with declines. They are also down for the 2nd day in a row. For those looking for historical trends, only 7 of last 20 trading years have seen the last day of the year close higher. So, the sellers do have the advantage from that historical perspective.







A snapshot of the major indices a few minutes into the opening is showing:

S&P index, -3.38 points or -0.10% at 3217.91



NASDAQ index -16.627 points or -0.19% at 8929.36



Dow -28.9 points or -0.10% at 28433.24

Spot gold is trading up $2.80 or +0.19% at $1518.10



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.85 or -1.3% at $60.83

In the US debt market yields are trading higher:

2 year 1.579%, +1.3 basis points



5 year 1.692%, +2.2 basis points



10 year 1.914%, +3.5 basis points



30 year at 2.373%, +4.3 basis points

