US major indices open mixed led by the Dow industrial average. NASDAQ lacks
Positive start to the weekThe major US indices are opening mixed with the Dow industrial average leading the way after that Moderna news on their vaccine.
The snapshot of the major indices currently shows:
- S&P index up 22 points or 0.61% 3607.35
- NASDAQ index is down 8.8 points or -0.07% at 11822.80
- Dow industrial average up 329.90 points or 1.12% at 29804
In other markets as stock trading opens:
- Spot gold down $2.10 or -0.11% at 1887.26.
- Spot silver is down $0.10 or -0.41% $24.57
- WTI crude oil futures are trading up $1.60 or 3.99% at $41.73
in the US debt market, yields are mixed with 2 and 5 year marginally lower while 10 and 30 year are marginally higher:
- 2 year 0.177%, -0.1 basis points
- 5 year 0.404%, -0.1 basis point
- 10 year 0.902%, +0.6 basis points
- 30 year 1.658%, +1.1 basis points