US major indices open mixed led by the Dow industrial average. NASDAQ lacks

S&P index up 22 points or 0.61% 3607.35



NASDAQ index is down 8.8 points or -0.07% at 11822.80



Dow industrial average up 329.90 points or 1.12% at 29804

In other markets as stock trading opens:

Spot gold down $2.10 or -0.11% at 1887.26.

Spot silver is down $0.10 or -0.41% $24.57



WTI crude oil futures are trading up $1.60 or 3.99% at $41.73

in the US debt market, yields are mixed with 2 and 5 year marginally lower while 10 and 30 year are marginally higher:

2 year 0.177%, -0.1 basis points



5 year 0.404%, -0.1 basis point



10 year 0.902%, +0.6 basis points



30 year 1.658%, +1.1 basis points

The major US indices are opening mixed with the Dow industrial average leading the way after that Moderna news on their vaccine.