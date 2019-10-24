US major indices opening with gains as earnings are decent

Microsoft, Paypal, Tesla earnings beat. Amazon and Intel after the close

The major US indices are opening with gains as the earnings from Microsoft PayPal and Tesla beat after the close yesterday.  After the close today, Intel and Amazon will report.

A snapshot of the major indices are showing:
  • S&P index up 9 points or 0.30% at 3013.80
  • NASDAQ index up 52 points or 0.64% at 8171.50
  • Dow up 45 points or 0.17% at 26882
In the US debt market yields are lower by -1 to -2 basis points.

US yields are lower by 1 to 2 basis points In other markets:
  • spot gold is up $7 or 0.48% at $1499
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading near unchanged levels at $56.06

