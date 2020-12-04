US major indices shrug off the weaker jobs data. Open modestly higher
Technical Analysis
S&P index and Dow lead the way higherThe US major indices are shrugging off the weaker jobs data. The major indices are opening modestly higher:
- S&P index up 12.28 points or 0.33% of 3678.55
- NASDAQ index up 9.5 points or 0.08% at 1387.60
- Dow up 80 points or 0.27% of 30049
- spot gold is trading up $3.50 or 0.19% at $1844.66.
- Spot silver is trading up $0.10 or 0.44% at $24.17
- WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.17 or 0.35% at $45.81
In the forex market, the GBP has moved to the strongest of the majors on hopes for and Brexit deal this weekend. The CAD is also higher after their better-than-expected jobs report. The NZD and the JPY are the weakest. The USD is tilting more to the downside after the jobs report.