US major indices start the week with sharp declines

NASDAQ index leads the tumble lower.

The major US indices are ending the day (and the 1st dayof December) with sharply lower levels. The final numbers are showing:



S&P index fell -26.84 points or -0.85% to$3114.14



Nasdaq index fell -97.483 points or -1.13% to 8567.98

Dow fell -267.35 points or -0.95% to27784.06 The chart below is a graphical representation of the percentage high, percentage low and percentage close levels for the major US and European indices. Most of the indices closed the day near the lows of the day.





