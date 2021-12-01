US major indices trade to new session lows

The Dow industrial average traded as high as 35004.64, up 520.92 points. It just moved down to a new low of 34603.27 up 119.55 points



the S&P index traded at a high of 4653.21 up 86.21 points. It just traded to a new session low 4596.58, up 29.58 points



the NASDAQ index traded at a high of 15816.80, up 279.10 points. It just traded to a intraday low of 15562.60 up just 24.9 points.



Meanwhile in the US debt market, the yields have continued to move lower at the longer end. The 10 year yield is now unchanged on the day at 1.441% after trading as high as 1.506%. The 2 year yield is still higher by 4.7 basis points at 0.573%. It traded as high as 0.622%.









