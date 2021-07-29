US major indices trading higher in early New York trading

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Spot gold is up $20.04 or 1.12% $1826.70.



Silver is up $0.61 or 2.48% $25.58



WTI crude oil futures are up $0.42 or 0.58% at $72.81



Bitcoin is currently trading at $39,827. That's down couple hundred dollars in trading today

In the Forex market, the GBP is the strongest of the majors - taking over that spot from the NZD at the start of the NA session. The USD range the weakest of the majors with the AUD just behind it. US GDP came in weaker than expectations. The initial jobless claims were also a touch weaker and still above the 400 K level. The monthly US jobs report will be released next Friday.







In the US debt market, the yields are trading above and below unchanged.

