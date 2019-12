The major stock indices are mixed in early trading. A snapshot of the markets are showing:

S&P index up 4.2 points or 0.13% at 3136.80



NASDAQ index up 11 points or 0.13% 867.20



Dow is down -17 points in my 0.7% at 27864

The Dow is being dragged by Boeing which is a down around 2% after the FAA chief said the 737 Max plane won't fly in 2019.