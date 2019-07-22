US major stock indices are open for trading. Higher on the day.
Nasdaq lead the charge today.
The major US stock indices are open for trading and all are higher on the day in the morning snapshot:
It will be a another big week for earnings with Boeing, Caterpillar, Facebook, Tesla, Alphabet, Intel, and Amazon some of the bigger names on the earnings calendar. Below is just a snapshot of the some of the more familiar names that will be releasing this week.
- S&P index +5.9 points or 0.20% at 2982.52
- NASDAQ index of 30 points or 0.37% at 8177.10
- Dow industrial average of 7 points or 0.2% at 27157