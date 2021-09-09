Dow, S&P lower for the fourth straight trading day

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

NASDAQ down for the second consecutive day

The US major indices are all closing lower with the Dow and S&P down for the fourth straight trading day. The NASDAQ has been down for two consecutive days

A look at the closing levels shows:
  • Dow industrial average fell -150.84 points or -0.43% at 34880.23. The low price reached 34847.30. The high price extended to 35199.89
  • S&P index felt -20.81 points or -0.46% at 4493.26. The low price reached 4492.07. The high price was at 4529.90.
  • NASDAQ index fell -38.38 points or -0.25% at 15248.25.  The low price for the day reached 15245.17. The high price reached 15352.38.
The Russell 2000 also closed lower with a late day selloff pushing the index into the red. It fell -0.60 points or -0.03% at 2249.13

  • Financials rose 0.25%
  • Energy rose 0.13%
  • Materials rose 0.07%
On the negative side:
  • Real Estate fell -2.12%.
  • Healthcare -1.18%.
  • Consumer staples -0.60%. 
  • Utilities -0.59%

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose