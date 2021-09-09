Dow, S&P lower for the fourth straight trading day

NASDAQ down for the second consecutive day





A look at the closing levels shows:

Dow industrial average fell -150.84 points or -0.43% at 34880.23. The low price reached 34847.30. The high price extended to 35199.89



S&P index felt -20.81 points or -0.46% at 4493.26. The low price reached 4492.07. The high price was at 4529.90.



NASDAQ index fell -38.38 points or -0.25% at 15248.25. The low price for the day reached 15245.17. The high price reached 15352.38.

The Russell 2000 also closed lower with a late day selloff pushing the index into the red. It fell -0.60 points or -0.03% at 2249.13



Financials rose 0.25%



Energy rose 0.13%



Materials rose 0.07%

On the negative side:

Real Estate fell -2.12%.



Healthcare -1.18%.



Consumer staples -0.60%.

Utilities -0.59%



