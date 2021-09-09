Dow, S&P lower for the fourth straight trading day
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ down for the second consecutive dayThe US major indices are all closing lower with the Dow and S&P down for the fourth straight trading day. The NASDAQ has been down for two consecutive days
A look at the closing levels shows:
- Dow industrial average fell -150.84 points or -0.43% at 34880.23. The low price reached 34847.30. The high price extended to 35199.89
- S&P index felt -20.81 points or -0.46% at 4493.26. The low price reached 4492.07. The high price was at 4529.90.
- NASDAQ index fell -38.38 points or -0.25% at 15248.25. The low price for the day reached 15245.17. The high price reached 15352.38.
The Russell 2000 also closed lower with a late day selloff pushing the index into the red. It fell -0.60 points or -0.03% at 2249.13
- Financials rose 0.25%
- Energy rose 0.13%
- Materials rose 0.07%
On the negative side:
- Real Estate fell -2.12%.
- Healthcare -1.18%.
- Consumer staples -0.60%.
- Utilities -0.59%