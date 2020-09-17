US major stock indices open lower but off lowest premarket levels

NASDAQ index down about 2% (was down close to 3% implied by the futures).





A snapshot of the market a few minutes into the opening is currently showing:





S&P index -50.27 points or -1.48% at 3335.22



NASDAQ index -208 points or -1.89% at 10841.64



Dow down 359 points or -1.28% at 27672.74

in other markets:

Spot gold is trading down $21.98 or -1.12% at $1937.28.

Spot silver is trading down $0.67 or -2.49% at $26.48



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.31 or -0.77% at $39.85

US yields are lower with a flatter yield curve:

2 year 0.127%, -1.0 basis points



5 year 0.256%, -2.5 basis points



10 year 0.660%, -3.6 basis points



30 year 1.411%, -4.7 basis points

In the forex market, the JPY remains the strongest and the GBP remains the weakest of the major currencies. Both are off extremes vs the USD.





The major US stock indices are opening sharply lower. That's the bad news. The not so bad news is that they are off low levels implied by the futures (at least the tech heavy NASDAQ where the futures implied a -3% decline).