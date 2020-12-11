US PPI, Michigan sentiment, Baker Hughes rig count on the docket

Canada capacity utilization for the 3rd quarter will also be released
The economic scheduled today includes:
- US PPI final demand for November will be released at 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT with expectations or 0.1% vs. 0.3% last month. Year on year expected to rise by 0.7% vs. 0.5%. Ex food and energy year on year supposed to rise by 1.5% vs. 1.1% last month
- Canada capacity utilization for the 3rd quarter is expected to rise to 78.0% from 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. That will also be released at 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT
- University of Michigan consumer sentiment is expected to fall to 76.0 from 76.9 in November. This is the preliminary report for December. It will be released at 10 AM ET/1500 GMT
- later at 1 PM ET/1800 GMT, the Baker Hughes rig count is expected to show a small rise in oil rigs to 248 from 246. Total rigs are expected to increase to 325 from 323