US PPI, Michigan sentiment, Baker Hughes rig count on the docket

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | us-ppi

Canada capacity utilization for the 3rd quarter will also be released

The economic scheduled today includes:
  • US PPI final demand for November will be released at 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT with expectations or 0.1% vs. 0.3% last month. Year on year expected to rise by 0.7% vs. 0.5%. Ex food and energy year on year supposed to rise by 1.5% vs. 1.1% last month
  • Canada capacity utilization for the 3rd quarter is expected to rise to 78.0% from 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. That will also be released at 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT
  • University of Michigan consumer sentiment is expected to fall to 76.0 from 76.9 in November. This is the preliminary report for December. It will be released at 10 AM ET/1500 GMT
  • later at 1 PM ET/1800 GMT, the Baker Hughes rig count is expected to show a small rise in oil rigs to 248 from 246. Total rigs are expected to increase to 325 from 323
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose