Some of the declines were retraced

The major indices are ending the session with gains but some late day headlines from China that the blacklist announced earlier in the week, has lowered their trade expectations for the trade meetings this week (or so they say). Those meetings will begin tomorrow and are expected to go through Friday.





Although of the highs, the indices have retraced some of the declines from yesterday that saw the NASDAQ index fall -1.67%. The S&P index fall -1.56%, and the Dow fall -1.19%.





Today the closing levels are showing: