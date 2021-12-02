US shares trade mixed in premarket trading ahead of the open

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski

Dow higher. S&P near flat. NASDAQ lower

The premarket futures are implying a mixed opening:
  • Dow industrial average, up 125 points
  • S&P index -2 point
  • NASDAQ index -40 points
The premarket levels are lower from earlier levels (trending more to the downside ahead of the opening).  

The US curve continues to flatten with the 2year up two point basis points while the 10 year is down -1.8 basis points.

US yields are mixed

