US S&P futures turn positive

It wasn't a dumpster fire, so sellers cover







There has been talk of a $1.9 trillion stimulus proposed by the White House. However both McConnell and Pelosi made overtures that getting a deal done before the election was a stretch.

The S&P futures have turned positive now with the index up 0.14% at 3454. The move to the upside is probably attributed to the debate that was more debate vs. the yelling and screaming from the 1st debate. Going forward, the other story that traders have been focusing on has been the coronavirus stimulus deal.