US stock indices go out near the lows for the day
Selling into the close
The US stock indices are going out near the lows for the day as selling into the close, drags the prices lower.
- The S&P index fell -23.11 points or 0.79% at 2900.53
- The NASDAQ index fell -54.25 points or -0.68% at 7948.56
- The Dow industrial average fell -173.35 points or -0.66% at 25962.42
The major indices open lower but did recover midday and traded marginally higher before reversing and moving back down.
The European indices were higher earlier in the day, but gave up those gains and also ended near low levels.
Winners on the day included:
Losers included:
- Beyond Meat, +6.55%
- Home Depot, +4.45%
- LYFT, +3.81%
- Qualcomm, +1.60%
- Twitter, +1.44%
- Broadcom, +0.57%
- Square, +0.48%
- Intuitive Surgical, +0.47%
- Netflix, -3.36%
- AMD, -2.41%
- American Express, -2.38%
- Bank of America, -2.02%
- UnitedHealth, -1.90%
- Micron, -1.73%
- Nvidia, -1.70%
- PNC financial, -1.68%
- General Mills, -1.65%
- Pfizer, -1.59%
- Coca-Cola, -1.5%
- IBM, -1.44%
- Alphabet, -1.41%
- Facebook, -1.39%