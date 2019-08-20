US stock indices go out near the lows for the day

The S&P index fell -23.11 points or 0.79% at 2900.53

The NASDAQ index fell -54.25 points or -0.68% at 7948.56



The Dow industrial average fell -173.35 points or -0.66% at 25962.42







The major indices open lower but did recover midday and traded marginally higher before reversing and moving back down. The major indices open lower but did recover midday and traded marginally higher before reversing and moving back down.





The European indices were higher earlier in the day, but gave up those gains and also ended near low levels.





Winners on the day included:

Beyond Meat, +6.55%

Home Depot, +4.45%



LYFT, +3.81%

Qualcomm, +1.60%



Twitter, +1.44%

Broadcom, +0.57%

Square, +0.48%

Intuitive Surgical, +0.47%

Netflix, -3.36%



AMD, -2.41%

American Express, -2.38%



Bank of America, -2.02%



UnitedHealth, -1.90%



Micron, -1.73%



Nvidia, -1.70%



PNC financial, -1.68%



General Mills, -1.65%



Pfizer, -1.59%



Coca-Cola, -1.5%



IBM, -1.44%



Alphabet, -1.41%



Facebook, -1.39%

ForexLive

Losers included: