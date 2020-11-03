US stock indices open higher. Dow leads the way for the 2nd consecutive day
Technical Analysis
Dow up over 1%The major US stock indices are opening higher, with the Dow industrial average leading the way for the 2nd consecutive day. Yesterday the Dow rose by 1.6%. Today the index is up over 1% in early US trading.
The snapshot of the markets 6 minutes into the opening is showing:
- S&P index up 29 points or 0.87% at 3339
- NASDAQ index up 54.8 points or 0.5% at 11013.75
- Dow industrial average up 302 points or 1.12% at 27223
In other markets near the US stock opening:
- spot gold is trading up $10.20 or 0.54% at $1905.65.
- Spot silver is trading up $0.17 or 0.72% at $24.26
- WTI crude oil futures are trading up $1.25 or 3.37% at $38.07
US interest rates are higher with the yield curve steepening a bit:
- 2 year 0.162%, +0.7 basis points
- 5 year 0.390%, +1.6 basis points
- 10 year 0.873%, +3.0 basis points
- 30 year 1.652%, +3.6 basis points