US stock indices open lower

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Dow industrial average moving lower. NASDAQ index up marginally.

The US stock market is opening up with mixed. 
  • The Dow industrial average is moving sharply lower with the index down -240 points. 
  • The NASDAQ index is up marginally at up 3.4 points. 
  • The S&P index is currently trading down around -11.8 points.
Salesforce a recent addition to the Dow 30 is contributing to the declines. It is down -2.86% after reports from CNBC said that they would up their bid for Slack. Honeywell is down -1.48%. Coca-Cola is down the same and leading the declines for the Dow 30.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose