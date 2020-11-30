US stock indices open lower

The Dow industrial average is moving sharply lower with the index down -240 points.

The NASDAQ index is up marginally at up 3.4 points.

The S&P index is currently trading down around -11.8 points.

Salesforce a recent addition to the Dow 30 is contributing to the declines. It is down -2.86% after reports from CNBC said that they would up their bid for Slack. Honeywell is down -1.48%. Coca-Cola is down the same and leading the declines for the Dow 30.





