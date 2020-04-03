US stock indices reach new session lows

S&P index looks to test its 100 hour moving average at 2471.27











The NASDAQ index is also making new lows at 7316.50. That's down 170 points or -2.28%. The Dow industrial average is down 519 points or -2.43% to 20892.50.

PS, the Nasdaq index is now trading below its 100 hour moving average at 7343.42.



Stay below the 100 hour moving average and we could see further downside momentum. The low for the week traded at 2447.49 on April 1

The major stock indices are trading to new session lows, and in the process the S&P index has just moved below its 100 hour moving average at 2471.27. The low price just reached 2468.97. The index is down -58.4 points or -2.31%.