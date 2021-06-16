US stock indices trade to new lows

S&P index -9.8 points or -0.23% at 4236.66.



NASDAQ index -37 points or -0.26% at 14035



Dow -67 points or -0.19% of 34232.55.

There is some anxiety is the FOMC decision looms and concerns about a temper tantrum inches into the markets fear.





Yields remain modestly lower with the 10 year down -0.5 basis points.







Crude oil is off its high of $72.99 (trades at $72.39).

