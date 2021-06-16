US stock indices trade to new lows
Technical Analysis
The NASDAQ gives up gainsThe US stock indices is trading to new lows with the S&P and NASDAQ index leading the way.
- S&P index -9.8 points or -0.23% at 4236.66.
- NASDAQ index -37 points or -0.26% at 14035
- Dow -67 points or -0.19% of 34232.55.
There is some anxiety is the FOMC decision looms and concerns about a temper tantrum inches into the markets fear.
Yields remain modestly lower with the 10 year down -0.5 basis points.
Crude oil is off its high of $72.99 (trades at $72.39).