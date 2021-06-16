US stock indices trade to new lows

Technical Analysis

The NASDAQ gives up gains

The US stock indices is trading to new lows with the S&P and NASDAQ index leading the way.

  • S&P index -9.8 points or -0.23% at 4236.66. 
  • NASDAQ index -37 points or -0.26% at 14035
  • Dow -67 points or -0.19% of 34232.55. 
There is some anxiety is the FOMC decision looms and concerns about a temper tantrum inches into the markets fear.  

Yields remain modestly lower with the 10 year down -0.5 basis points.

Crude oil is off its high of $72.99 (trades at $72.39).  
