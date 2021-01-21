US stock open higher. New records for the big 3 indices.
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ leading the way. Gains in Dow more modestThe US stock market is now open and all three of the major indices are trading higher. With each of them closing at record levels yesterday, any gain today is a new all-time record.
The NASDAQ index is leading the way. The Dow is just above unchanged.
The snapshot currently shows
- S&P index up 1 points or 0.03% 3853
- NASDAQ index up 30 points or 0.23% at 13486.51
- Dow up 13 points or 0.06% at 31207
In other markets as stock trading gets underway:
- Spot gold is trading down $4.50 or -0.24% at 1867.17.
- Spot silver is down $0.05 or -0.22% of $25.78
- WTI crude oil futures are trading unchanged at $53.31
- bitcoin is trading down $3400 or -9.6% a $31,537
In the US debt market yields are trading higher:
In the forex, the GBP is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest. The USD is also lower today.