US stock trading is underway. Major indices open lower.

NASDAQ index closed at a record yesterday





The snapshot of the market at the open is currently showing:

Dow down 82 points or -0.23% at 35020.97

S&P down -8.3 points or -0.18% at 4511.34

Nasdaq down 30 points or -0.20% at 15344 In other markets as stock trading gets underway shows: Spot gold up $2.51 or 0.14% at $1796.70

Spot silver is down three cents or -0.15% at $24.24



WTI crude oil futures are up $1.09 or 1.59% $69.44.



The price of bitcoin is down $250 or -0.53% at $46,617

In the US debt market, yields are lower with the benchmark 10 year yield trading at 1.3560%. The high yield for the day reach 1.377%.



Taking a snapshot of the forex market, the NZD and JPY are now the strongest of the majors, while the CAD is the weakest.





The US stock trading is underway with the major indices opening lower. The declines come after a mixed day yesterday that saw the Dow fall -269 points or -0.76% (to 35100). The NASDAQ index closed higher by 10.81 points or 0.07% at 15374.33. The S&P fell -15.4 points or -0.34%.