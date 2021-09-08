US stock trading is underway. Major indices open lower.
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ index closed at a record yesterdayThe US stock trading is underway with the major indices opening lower. The declines come after a mixed day yesterday that saw the Dow fall -269 points or -0.76% (to 35100). The NASDAQ index closed higher by 10.81 points or 0.07% at 15374.33. The S&P fell -15.4 points or -0.34%.
The snapshot of the market at the open is currently showing:
- Dow down 82 points or -0.23% at 35020.97
- S&P down -8.3 points or -0.18% at 4511.34
- Nasdaq down 30 points or -0.20% at 15344
In other markets as stock trading gets underway shows:
- Spot gold up $2.51 or 0.14% at $1796.70
- Spot silver is down three cents or -0.15% at $24.24
- WTI crude oil futures are up $1.09 or 1.59% $69.44.
- The price of bitcoin is down $250 or -0.53% at $46,617
In the US debt market, yields are lower with the benchmark 10 year yield trading at 1.3560%. The high yield for the day reach 1.377%.
Taking a snapshot of the forex market, the NZD and JPY are now the strongest of the majors, while the CAD is the weakest.