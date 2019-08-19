US stock closes higher, but off the higher extreme
Technical Analysis
Nasdaq leads the indices on the day. Dow lags
The major US stock indices are ending the session with solid gains but off the session highs. The indices opened higher and remained higher on the back of the Trump administration talking up the economy and more Fed criticism (and calls for sharply lower rates ....i.e. Pres. Trump wants 100 bps lower). The Trump Administration also extended its reprieve on penalties for doing business with Huawei which gave a boost to stocks.
The final numbers are showing:
- The S&P index up 34.97 points or 1.21% at 2923.65. The high reached 2931.00. The low extended to 2913.48.
- The Nasdaq index is closing up 106.81 points or 1.35% at 8002. 81. The high reached 8026.75. The low reached 7974.25
- The Dow is closing up 249.78 points or 0.96% at 26135.79. The high reached 26222.32. The low reached 26020.06.