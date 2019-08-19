US stock closes higher, but off the higher extreme

Nasdaq leads the indices on the day. Dow lags

The major US stock indices are ending the session with solid gains but off the session highs. The indices opened higher and remained higher on the back of the Trump administration talking up the economy and more Fed criticism (and calls for sharply lower rates ....i.e. Pres. Trump wants 100 bps lower). The Trump Administration also extended its reprieve on penalties for doing business with Huawei which gave a boost to stocks.





The final numbers are showing: