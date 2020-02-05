US stocks add to their gains. Nasdaq/S&P close at record levels
Technical Analysis
S&P just misses making a new all time intraday high today (short by $0.19)
The US stocks are closing up for the 3rd day in a row.
The NASDAQ index is closing at a session high and reached an intraday all-time high of 9574.936.
The S&P index reached a high price of 3337.58. That was just short of the all-time high price of 3337.77. So it was just short of that level. However, it is closing at an all-time record high taking out the previous high from January 17 at 3329.62.
The Dow is still below its all-time high, but it was the biggest mover today.
The levels at the close are showing:
- S&P index +37.13 points or 1.13% at 3334.71
- Nasdaq index +40.71 points or 0.43% at 9508.68
- Dow up 483.09 points or 1.68% at 29290.73
Big winners for the day included:
- Chubb, +7.06% the
- Unitedhealth, +5.31%
- IBM, +4.85%
- Exxon Mobil, +4.64%
- Emerson, +3.85%
- United Airlines, +3.7%
- Boeing, +3.66%
- Bank of America, +3.24%
- 3M, +3.21%
- Chevron, +3.21%
- travelers, +3.14%
- Citigroup, +3.08%
- Caterpillar, +2.89%
- Intel, +2.89%
- DuPont, +2.64%
- Charles Schwab, +2.48%
- General Dynamics, +2.47%
Losers today the included:
- Tesla, -17.04%
- Ford Motor, -9.54%
- Lyft, -3.82%
- Chipotle, -3.5%
- Square, -3.07%
- Walt Disney, -2.35%
- Gilead, -2.28%
- Twitter, -1.77%
- Chewy, -1.65%
- AliBaba, -1.21%
- Starbucks, -0.93%
- Amazon, -0.52%
- Tencent, -0.45%