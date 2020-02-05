US stocks add to their gains. Nasdaq/S&P close at record levels

S&P just misses making a new all time intraday high today (short by $0.19)

The US stocks are closing up for the 3rd day in a row.





The NASDAQ index is closing at a session high and reached an intraday all-time high of 9574.936.





The S&P index reached a high price of 3337.58. That was just short of the all-time high price of 3337.77. So it was just short of that level. However, it is closing at an all-time record high taking out the previous high from January 17 at 3329.62.





The Dow is still below its all-time high, but it was the biggest mover today.





The levels at the close are showing:





S&P index +37.13 points or 1.13% at 3334.71

Nasdaq index +40.71 points or 0.43% at 9508.68

Dow up 483.09 points or 1.68% at 29290.73

Big winners for the day included:



Chubb, +7.06% the



Unitedhealth, +5.31%



IBM, +4.85%



Exxon Mobil, +4.64%



Emerson, +3.85%



United Airlines, +3.7%



Boeing, +3.66%



Bank of America, +3.24%



3M, +3.21%



Chevron, +3.21%



travelers, +3.14%



Citigroup, +3.08%



Caterpillar, +2.89%



Intel, +2.89%



DuPont, +2.64%



Charles Schwab, +2.48%



General Dynamics, +2.47%

Losers today the included:

Tesla, -17.04%



Ford Motor, -9.54%



Lyft, -3.82%



Chipotle, -3.5%



Square, -3.07%



Walt Disney, -2.35%



Gilead, -2.28%



Twitter, -1.77%



Chewy, -1.65%



AliBaba, -1.21%



Starbucks, -0.93%



Amazon, -0.52%



Tencent, -0.45%





