US stocks add to their gains. Nasdaq/S&P close at record levels

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

S&P just misses making a new all time intraday high today (short by $0.19)

The US stocks are closing up for the 3rd day in a row.   

The NASDAQ index is closing at a session high and reached an intraday all-time high of 9574.936. 

The S&P index reached a high price of 3337.58. That was just short of the all-time high price of 3337.77. So it was just short of that level. However, it is closing at an all-time record high taking out the previous high from January 17 at 3329.62.

The Dow is still below its all-time high, but it was the biggest mover today.

The levels at the close are showing:

  • S&P index +37.13 points or 1.13% at 3334.71
  • Nasdaq index +40.71 points or 0.43% at 9508.68
  • Dow up 483.09 points or 1.68% at 29290.73
Big winners for the day included:
  • Chubb, +7.06% the
  • Unitedhealth, +5.31%
  • IBM, +4.85%
  • Exxon Mobil, +4.64%
  • Emerson, +3.85%
  • United Airlines, +3.7%
  • Boeing, +3.66%
  • Bank of America, +3.24%
  • 3M, +3.21%
  • Chevron, +3.21%
  • travelers, +3.14%
  • Citigroup, +3.08%
  • Caterpillar, +2.89%
  • Intel, +2.89%
  • DuPont, +2.64%
  • Charles Schwab, +2.48%
  • General Dynamics, +2.47%
Losers today the included:
  • Tesla, -17.04%
  • Ford Motor, -9.54%
  • Lyft, -3.82%
  • Chipotle, -3.5%
  • Square, -3.07%
  • Walt Disney, -2.35%
  • Gilead, -2.28%
  • Twitter, -1.77%
  • Chewy, -1.65%
  • AliBaba, -1.21%
  • Starbucks, -0.93%
  • Amazon, -0.52%
  • Tencent, -0.45%

