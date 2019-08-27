US stocks add to their Monday gains at the open.
Technical Analysis
Major indices higher at the start of the day
The US major stock indices are adding to their Monday gains at the New York opening.
Yesterday the S&P index rose 1.11%, the NASDAQ index rose 1.32% and the Dow industrial average added 1.06%.
Today, the gains may not be as great, but they are still solid. A snapshot of the numbers a few minutes into the opening are showing:
A snapshot of the US debt market shows a flattening (even negative) of the US yield curve. 2 years yields are higher marginally while 10s and 30s are lower. The 2-10 year spread is now negative by 3.43 basis points.
- S&P index, +15.64 points or 0.54% at 2894.02
- NASDAQ index up 46.8 points or 0.60% at 7900.53
- Dow industrial average up 124 points or 0.48% at 26023.33