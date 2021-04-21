US stocks and close near session highs. Snap 2-day losing streak

Russell 2000 index biggest gainer on the day





Advancing the declines by 71



New highs on the NASDAQ grew by 99 versus new lows of 94



Dow is still on pace for the largest weekly loss in two months



Utilities/communication services lag.

IBM was the biggest contributor to the Dow industrial average today



materials and energy and technology led the way to the upside



The Russell index rose 2.39%



A look at the final numbers shows:

S&P index +38.52 points or +0.93% at 4173.46. The high price reached 4175.02



NASDAQ index rose 163.95 points or 1.19% at 13950.21. It's high price reached 13951.35



Dow Rose 317.7 to points or 0.94% at 34139.02. The high price reached 34160.34

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

the major US stock indices are closing near their session highs. Each of the major indices are snapping a 2-day losing streak. The small-cap Russell index rose by near 2.4%. The NASDAQ index increase by 1.19%.