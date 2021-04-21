US stocks and close near session highs. Snap 2-day losing streak
Technical Analysis
Russell 2000 index biggest gainer on the daythe major US stock indices are closing near their session highs. Each of the major indices are snapping a 2-day losing streak. The small-cap Russell index rose by near 2.4%. The NASDAQ index increase by 1.19%.
- Advancing the declines by 71
- New highs on the NASDAQ grew by 99 versus new lows of 94
- Dow is still on pace for the largest weekly loss in two months
- Utilities/communication services lag.
- IBM was the biggest contributor to the Dow industrial average today
- materials and energy and technology led the way to the upside
- The Russell index rose 2.39%
A look at the final numbers shows:
- S&P index +38.52 points or +0.93% at 4173.46. The high price reached 4175.02
- NASDAQ index rose 163.95 points or 1.19% at 13950.21. It's high price reached 13951.35
- Dow Rose 317.7 to points or 0.94% at 34139.02. The high price reached 34160.34