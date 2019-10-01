US stocks are continuing the move higher from yesterday's better tone.

Nasdaq still below the 50 day MA at 8034.399

The major US stock indices are opening with gains. The S&P index is trading between its 50 day moving average below at 2948.92, and its all-time high at 3027.98.









For the Nasdaq, the index remains below its 50 day moving average at 8034.35, but is trading above its 100 day moving average at 7963.807. The buyers and sellers are still battling out between those key moving averages.









S&P index up 13.2 points or 0.44% at 2989.88

The NASDAQ index up 46.84 points or 0.57% at 8044.46

The Dow industrial average up 104 points or 0.39% at 27021.80 A snapshot of the US treasury market has yields up with a steeper yield curve. The 2-10 yield spread is up to 7.7 basis points from 4.29 basis points at the end of day yesterday.





In other markets: In other markets:

Spot gold is trading down -8.4 points or -0.57% at $1463.90.

WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.49 or 0.89% at $54.55 ForexLive

The snapshot of the markets a few minutes into the opening, is showing: