US stocks are happy and hopeful as deal news gives another shove higher

Major indices up over 1%

The US major stock indices are open, happy, and hopeful as the deal news (US/China and UK and EU) gives another shove higher on global optimism.





The snapshot of the market is currently showing:

S&P index up 35 points or 1.19% at 2973.15

NASDAQ index up 103.52 points or 1.3% at 8053.88

Dow up 329 points or 1.24% at 26826 US yields are also higher, with the yield curve defined by the 2-10 spread stand steady at around 12-13 basis points.





Happy and hopeful are the key words for the day and that is good for the global indices.



