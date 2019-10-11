US stocks are happy and hopeful as deal news gives another shove higher

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Major indices up over 1%

The US major stock indices are open, happy, and hopeful as the deal news (US/China and UK and EU) gives another shove higher on global optimism.

The snapshot of the market is currently showing:
  • S&P index up 35 points or 1.19% at 2973.15
  • NASDAQ index up 103.52 points or 1.3% at 8053.88
  • Dow up 329 points or 1.24% at 26826
US yields are also higher, with the yield curve defined by the 2-10 spread stand steady at around 12-13 basis points.

US yields are higher with the yield curve staying steady
Happy and hopeful are the key words for the day and that is good for the global indices.  


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose