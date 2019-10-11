US stocks are happy and hopeful as deal news gives another shove higher
Technical Analysis
Major indices up over 1%
The US major stock indices are open, happy, and hopeful as the deal news (US/China and UK and EU) gives another shove higher on global optimism.
The snapshot of the market is currently showing:
- S&P index up 35 points or 1.19% at 2973.15
- NASDAQ index up 103.52 points or 1.3% at 8053.88
- Dow up 329 points or 1.24% at 26826
Happy and hopeful are the key words for the day and that is good for the global indices.