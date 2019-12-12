US stocks are lower in early trading

Major indices give up overnight gains

yesterday stocks moved higher and continued that move in overnight trading. However is near traders enter for the day, those gains started to be eroded. The major indices are now officially open and prices are lower on the day.







A snapshot 5 minutes into the opening are showing:







S&P index, -2.46 points or -0.08% at 3139.17



NASDAQ index, -18.895 points or -0.22% at 8635.15



Dow -41.9 points or -0.15% at 27869.40 Correct that... Pres. Trump it is now tweeting "Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China. They want it, and so do we!". That has reversed the trend. The major indices are now higher





The snap shot 7 minutes into the opening is showing