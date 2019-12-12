US stocks are lower in early trading

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski

Major indices give up overnight gains

yesterday stocks moved higher and continued that move in overnight trading. However is near traders enter for the day, those gains started to be eroded. The major indices are now officially open and prices are lower on the day.

A snapshot 5 minutes into the opening are showing:

  • S&P index, -2.46 points or -0.08% at 3139.17
  • NASDAQ index, -18.895 points or -0.22% at 8635.15
  • Dow -41.9 points or -0.15% at 27869.40
Correct that... Pres. Trump it is now tweeting "Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China. They want it, and so do we!".  That has reversed the trend.  The major indices are now higher

The snap shot 7 minutes into the opening is showing
  • S&P index +9.0 points or 0.29% at 3150.64
  • NASDAQ index up 12.457 points or 0.14% at 8666.5
  • Dow up 69.28 points or 0.25% at 27980.58
