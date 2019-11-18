US stocks are mixed in early New York trading
Technical Analysis
Give up premarket gains after Beijing comments
The major US indices were higher earlier in the premarket trading, but lost momentum after Beijing comments soured the trade negotiation hopes.
A snapshot of the markets currently shows:
- S&P index 4.6 points or -0.15% at 3115.40
- NASDAQ index -23 points or -0.27% at 8516.8
- Dow up 7 points or 0.03% at 28011
All 3 of the major indices closed at record levels (and at all time high levels) on Friday. As a result, any gain today would be an all-time record high once again.
In the US debt market yields have reversed back to the downside on the China news. A snapshot of the current yields shows the 2 year down -2.2 basis points and the 10 year down -2.7 basis points.
- Spot gold is up $2.80 or 0.18% at $1471
- WTI crude oil futures are down $0.47 or -0.83% at $57.25