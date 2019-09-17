US stocks are mixed in early NY trading

Nasdaq up marginally. S&P down marginally. Dow down

The US major stock indices are opening with mixed results. The NASDAQ trading above and below unchanged. The S&P index is marginally lower. The Dow is trading down.





A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:



S&P index -2.3 points or -0.09% at 2995.37



NASDAQ index unchanged at 8153



Dow industrial average -85 points at 26990











Iin the US debt market yields are currently mixed after being down earlier on the day. The snapshot of the yield curve shows 5 years up marginally 30 years down marginally. The yields were down -2 to -4 bps at the session lows.