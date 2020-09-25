US stocks are off and running and the indices are mixed

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Nasdaq up marginally

The US stocks are off and running and the indices are mixed with marginal gains/losses.  A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:
  • S&P index -7.46 points or -0.22% at 3239.52
  • NASDAQ index up 21 points or 0.21% at 10965
  • Dow -70 points or -0.26% at 26747
in the US debt market, the yields are lower by about 1 basis point across the board:
  • 2 year 0.127%, -0.5 basis points
  • 5 year 0.262%, -1.2 basis points
  • 10 year 0.656%, -0.9 basis points
  • 30 year 1.397%, -1.0 basis points
In other markets:
  • Spot gold is down $9 or -0.49% at 1859.10
  • Spot silver is down $0.38 or -1.63% at $22.77
  • WTI crude oil futures are down $0.39 a -0.94% at $39.93
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose