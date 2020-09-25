Nasdaq up marginally

The US stocks are off and running and the indices are mixed with marginal gains/losses. A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:

S&P index -7.46 points or -0.22% at 3239.52



NASDAQ index up 21 points or 0.21% at 10965



Dow -70 points or -0.26% at 26747

2 year 0.127%, -0.5 basis points



5 year 0.262%, -1.2 basis points



10 year 0.656%, -0.9 basis points



30 year 1.397%, -1.0 basis points

In other markets:

Spot gold is down $9 or -0.49% at 1859.10



Spot silver is down $0.38 or -1.63% at $22.77



WTI crude oil futures are down $0.39 a -0.94% at $39.93

in the US debt market, the yields are lower by about 1 basis point across the board: