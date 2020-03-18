US stocks are open and they are moving lower
Technical Analysis
Circuit breakers at -7% are in playThe major US stock indices are open. The snapshot of the indices a minute or so into the opening are showing:
- S&P index -135.93 points or -5.37% at 2393.26
- NASDAQ index -393 points or -5.37% at 6941
- Dow industrial average -1224 points or -5.77% at 20012.62
A snapshot of other markets at 9:36 AM ET are showing:
- spot gold $-25.50 or -1.62% $1503
- WTI crude oil futures $-2.80 or -10.39% at $24.16
in the US debt market the yield curve continues to steepening with the 2 year trading down -4.5 basis points. The 10 year is actually up 0.8 basis points. The 2-10 spread is up to 63.88 basis points from 58.59 at the close yesterday
In the forex market, the USD has moved to the top of the table as the strongest of the major currencies. The JPY and CHF are also mostly higher but behind the greenback. The AUD remains the weakest with the GBP and NZD just behind.