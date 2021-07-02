US stocks are opening higher after less scary jobs report

Technical Analysis

NASDAQ leads the way and at a new record high. S&P working on making another all-time high close

The S&P and NASDAQ index are opening at new record highs as the market reacts to the less scary jobs report. 

A snapshot of the market currently shows:
  • S&P index up 10.41 points or 0.24% at 4330.10
  • NASDAQ index up 61 points or 0.42% 14583.52
  • Dow up 39.76 points or 0.12% 34675.90
in other markets as US stock trading gets underway:
  • Spot gold up 13.67 points or 0.77% at $1789.62.
  • Spot silver up $0.43 or 1.69% $26.43
  • WTI crude oil futures down $0.21 or -0.27% at $74.81
  • Bitcoin is trading down $-343 or -1.02% at $33,233
In the US debt market, yields are lower but off their lowest levels on the day:

US yields are lower but off their lowest levels

In the forex market, the CAD is the strongest and the EUR is the weakest. The USD is weaker from earlier levels. 

Forex

