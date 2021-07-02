US stocks are opening higher after less scary jobs report
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ leads the way and at a new record high. S&P working on making another all-time high closeThe S&P and NASDAQ index are opening at new record highs as the market reacts to the less scary jobs report.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- S&P index up 10.41 points or 0.24% at 4330.10
- NASDAQ index up 61 points or 0.42% 14583.52
- Dow up 39.76 points or 0.12% 34675.90
in other markets as US stock trading gets underway:
- Spot gold up 13.67 points or 0.77% at $1789.62.
- Spot silver up $0.43 or 1.69% $26.43
- WTI crude oil futures down $0.21 or -0.27% at $74.81
- Bitcoin is trading down $-343 or -1.02% at $33,233
In the US debt market, yields are lower but off their lowest levels on the day:
In the forex market, the CAD is the strongest and the EUR is the weakest. The USD is weaker from earlier levels.