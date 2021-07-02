US stocks are opening higher after less scary jobs report

NASDAQ leads the way and at a new record high. S&P working on making another all-time high close





A snapshot of the market currently shows:

S&P index up 10.41 points or 0.24% at 4330.10



NASDAQ index up 61 points or 0.42% 14583.52



Dow up 39.76 points or 0.12% 34675.90 in other markets as US stock trading gets underway:

Spot gold up 13.67 points or 0.77% at $1789.62.



Spot silver up $0.43 or 1.69% $26.43



WTI crude oil futures down $0.21 or -0.27% at $74.81



Bitcoin is trading down $-343 or -1.02% at $33,233 In the US debt market, yields are lower but off their lowest levels on the day:





In the forex market, the CAD is the strongest and the EUR is the weakest. The USD is weaker from earlier levels.





The S&P and NASDAQ index are opening at new record highs as the market reacts to the less scary jobs report.