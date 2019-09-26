US stocks are opening mixed.
Technical Analysis
S&P near unchanged, Nasdaq down marginally. Dow up marginally
The US stocks are opening with mixed results in the major indices:
Mixed results in the US stocks as the market digests the whistleblower report and data today.
- S&P index is near unchanged levels at 2984.
- NASDAQ index is down -8 points or -0.10% at 8070
- Dow industrial average is up 37 points or 0.13% at 27008
Feds One is expected to give the opening remarks at the Dallas Fed conference. Later today Fed's Bullard returns once again as he gives the welcoming remarks at minorities banking forum (at 10 AM ET. Pending home sales will be released at 10 AM as well. Feds Carida and Daly will be at a Fed Listens event in San Francisco at 11:45 AM ET.
The US treasury will auction off seven year notes at 1 PM
US yields are trading lower:
- 2 year 1.637%, -4.2 basis points
- 10 year 1.683%, -5.3 basis points
- 30 year 2.133%, -5.2 basis points