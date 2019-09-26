US stocks are opening mixed.

S&P near unchanged, Nasdaq down marginally. Dow up marginally

The US stocks are opening with mixed results in the major indices:

S&P index is near unchanged levels at 2984.

NASDAQ index is down -8 points or -0.10% at 8070

Dow industrial average is up 37 points or 0.13% at 27008





Feds One is expected to give the opening remarks at the Dallas Fed conference. Later today Fed's Bullard returns once again as he gives the welcoming remarks at minorities banking forum (at 10 AM ET. Pending home sales will be released at 10 AM as well. Feds Carida and Daly will be at a Fed Listens event in San Francisco at 11:45 AM ET.





The US treasury will auction off seven year notes at 1 PM





US yields are trading lower:

2 year 1.637%, -4.2 basis points

10 year 1.683%, -5.3 basis points

30 year 2.133%, -5.2 basis points

Mixed results in the US stocks as the market digests the whistleblower report and data today.