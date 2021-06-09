US stocks are trading mixed in early US trading

Dow lags

The major indices are trading mixed in early US trading. The Dow industrial average is down marginally. The S&P is trading higher and above its all-time high close level of 4232.60. The NASDAQ index is leading the way with a gain of 0.48%.





The snapshot currently shows:



Dow industrial average up 7.16 points or 0.17% at 4234.55



NASDAQ index up 66 points or 0.48% at 13991.66



Dow industrial average -4 points or -0.01% at 34598.



Spot gold, is up up $2.80 or 0.14% at 1895.80.



Spot silver is up $0.29 or 1.06% at $27.91



WTI crude oil futures are up $0.30 or 0.43% at $70.35



Bitcoin is up $1244 or 3.7% at $34,886 in the US debt market, yields are lower with the 10 year now trading comfortably below 1.5% at 1.475%. That is down from earlier North American level at 1.499%. The U.S. Treasury will auction off 10 year notes at 1 PM ET. The three auction went well yesterday. The treasury will auction of 30 year bonds tomorrow.



The lower yields in the US have helped to push the US dollar lower, and in the process increase the trading ranges for the major currencies. The USD is just behind the GBP as the weakest of the majors. The GBP has been pushed lower on the back of tensions between EU and the UK regarding Brexit implementation. The CHF and the CAD are the strongest. At 10 AM, the Bank of Canada will announce their interest rate decision with no change expected.

The chart's below show the USD is making new lows versus the major currencies with the exception of the GBPUSD (that pair is near unchanged and more toward the middle of the trading range for the day). The low to high trading ranges are also expanding at least modestly for pairs like the EURUSD, USDCHF and USDCAD compared to earlier levels ( click here to see the NA start ranges ).





