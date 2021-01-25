US stocks are trading mixed. Nasdaq leads the way.

Dow down

The US stocks are off and running with the major indices mixed. The Dow is lower. The S&P is modestly higher, while the Nasdaq is soaring by over 1.2% in early trading. This week is a key week for earnings with Microsoft, American Express, Tesla, Apple, Facebook, Boeing, McDonald's, Visa, Caterpillar and Chevron (and more) all on the calendar. Who cares about them when you have GME, BB, BBBY, AMC grabbing all the headlines (although AAPL is trading up above and below 4% today too).



A snapshot of the market currently shows:



S&P index up 12.5 points or 0.3% at 3854.52



NASDAQ index up 184 points or 1.35% 13727



Dow industrial average down 131 points or -0.44% at 30861



spot gold up $8.70 or 0.47% 1864.05

spot silver up $0.14 or 0.56% at 2563

WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.30 or -0.57% of $51.95

bitcoin is trading up $2700 and $34,660 In the US debt market, yields are lower (and trading near the lows for the day).





Early trading in forex, continues to show the NZD as the strongest of the majors, while the EUR is the weakest. The USD remains mixed with gains vs. the EUR, and CHF, and declines vs. the NZD, AUD, and CAD. The GBPUSD and USDJPY are near unchanged ( see earlier snapshot of the currency rankings here from the North American open).





In other markets as stocks start trading: