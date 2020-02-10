US stocks are trading near session highs

Major indices have reversed and are positive on the day

The US stocks opened lower, but quickly rebounded. The major indices are now trading near session highs and each are positive.





S&P index is trading up 6.59 points or 0.20% at 3334.10. The high price just reached 3335.52



The NASDAQ index is up 34.77 points or 0.36% at 9555.00. The high price reached 9560.32

The Dow is now up 60 points or 0.21% at 29162. The high just reached 29179.99

The NASDAQ index reached its all-time that 9575.65, while the S&P index reached a all-time high on Thursdays trade at 3347.96. The Dow Jones all-time high price reached 29408.05 also on Thursday.